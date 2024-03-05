News / Metro

Registration for night school's spring semester to open on Friday

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:16 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0
The "Shanghai Citizen Night School" will open registration for its spring semester, offering 680 courses for residents, including many for foreigners.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:16 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0

The spring semester of "Shanghai Citizen Night School" will open for registration on Friday, with 680 courses available for residents, including several designed for foreigners.

These courses will be available to 15,000 students in more than 250 venues in the city.

The expat workshops include one about Chinese intangible cultural heritage, Jingwu martial arts, which allows foreigners to experience traditional Chinese culture.

Expats can also learn traditional Chinese operas and the Shui Xiu movement from the Shanghai Huai Opera Troupe.

Foreigners can visit our page to get more information on the courses as well as to register. Better still, simply scan the QR code.

Registration for night school's spring semester to open on Friday
Registration for night school's spring semester to open on Friday
Ti Gong

Chinese dance class

"We opened the expat classes at the request of the local government's information office, and registration will be done through the city's one-stop information service platform, City News Service, and its WeChat mini program," said Xu Hao, deputy director of the Shanghai Mass Art Center.

Xu said they discovered that foreigners are more interested in traditional Chinese culture, so they devised workshops such as Chinese pastry cooking, which was well-received.

"Through these workshops, we hope expats can gain a deeper grasp of traditional Chinese culture, particularly Shanghai-style culture," Xu said. "They will benefit from learning more about Shanghai while living, studying, and working here."

Wu Penghong, director of the Shanghai Mass Art Center, told City News Service that the Citizen Art Night School, one of the city's primary social aesthetic education projects, intends to treble the number of teaching venues and students this year.

Registration for night school's spring semester to open on Friday
Ti Gong

Fashion class for the elderly

Wu said each training site provides a diverse range of courses, such as intangible cultural heritage experience, art, aesthetics, working skills, and a mix of culture and sports.

Landmarks such as Shanghai's Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence, the Zikawei Library, and Shanghai Book City have joined the night school, offering classes tailored to their target audience.

The Shanghai Youth Activity Center also serves as the night school's training site, along with numerous district-level, sub-district-level, and community-level culture and art centers.

Registration for night school's spring semester to open on Friday
Ti Gong

Creative drawing class

The night school also offers courses to cater to the tastes of young people.

At Minhang District's shopping mall, Aegean Place, there is a training site where people can learn to play the collectible card game Pokémon Trading Card Game.

The night school also offers courses that are popular among white-collar workers in local enterprises such as Shanghai Media Group and China Construction Bank Shanghai Branch.

Registration for public sessions will begin at 10am on Friday morning on the Citizen Night School (市民夜校) page, which is linked at the bottom of the WeChat account 上海市群众艺术馆 (in Chinese only).

Registration for night school's spring semester to open on Friday
Ti Gong

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Book City
Minhang
China Construction Bank
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     