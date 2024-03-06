News / Metro

Jing'an Park fair celebrates community volunteers

Li Qian
  20:31 UTC+8, 2024-03-06       0
Medical experts from 14 top city hospitals were among those offering their services free to mark the 25th China Youth Volunteer Service Day and the 61th Lei Feng Day.
Ti Gong

Two women have a free haircut.

A fair with an array of volunteer services on offer was held on Wednesday in downtown Shanghai to celebrate community volunteerism.

The fair was organized to celebrate the 25th China Youth Volunteer Service Day and the 61th Lei Feng Day – the memorial day for the late Chinese soldier Lei Feng for his earnest service to the people – on Tuesday.

The fair, held in an outdoor square near Jing'an Park, provided services that included healthcare, culture, and science promotion.

Medical experts from 14 hospitals such as Huashan Hospital, Huadong Hospital, and Jing'an Central Hospital, offered free medical consultancy, bone mineral density (BMD) tests, and physical therapy massage.

Free haircuts, coffee tasting, and traditional craftsmanship were also popular.

Ti Gong

A visitor gets a free blood pressure check.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
