Mobile SIM card guide for foreigners or visitors to Shanghai

  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-03-11
Tourists or people coming to Shanghai for the first time should apply for their Chinese SIM cards at outlets of domestic telecommunications companies.
Cellphone subscriber identification module (SIM) cards are not available at supermarkets in China.

Tourists or people coming to Shanghai for the first time should apply for their Chinese SIM cards at outlets of domestic telecommunications companies.

The nation's three major state-owned telecom companies are: China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom.

You should carry your passport or permanent residence permit to the telecom company's outlet.

After arriving at the outlet, you should to take a token number and wait for your turn.

You can consult the counter staff and choose a mobile communication service package according to your requirements.

The mobile communication service packages usually include different amount of data, minutes and texts.

Then the staff will ask you to fill in some forms.

After getting the SIM card, you should activate the mobile communication services at the site or later by phone or through the company's mobile app.

If you cannot speak Chinese, it's better to take a Chinese friend or person who can speak Chinese with you in case the staff at the outlet are not good at English.

Data traffic is usually limited. If your package includes a small amount of data, you can turn off the Internet when not in use.

Currently, for foreigners with Notification Letter of Foreigner's Work Permit or Confirmation Letter for Foreign High-end Talents, the local foreign experts affairs bureau has worked with China Telecom's Shanghai branch to provide services on pre-entry mobile number applications.

Details can be checked via https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/1M5Rf_4oI_iIlPZMR8SvAQ

China Mobile
