CPPCC members return home to Shanghai after Two Sessions

Members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference who are based in Shanghai returned home after the national session concluded.
Ti Gong

Members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference who are based in Shanghai have returned home after the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference concluded Sunday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Data shows that during the meeting, 97 members submitted 297 proposals and 13 members submitted 14 written versions of speeches to the national Two Sessions.

Political advisers Chen Qun and Huang Zhen delivered speeches at the meeting,

Wu Beili and Ni Minjing presented in the "member channel" and made contributions to the meeting.

