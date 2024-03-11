Expats experience tradition on a special day

Expats joined in a boisterous celebration at the Bailian Shopping Mall in Jiading when they experienced Chinese culture during an activity hosted by the Xincheng Road Subdistrict.

A fun activity inviting expats to experience the Chinese tradition of the second day of the second lunar month, known as longtaitou (literally "dragon raises its head"), was held in Jiading District on Monday.

The day signifies the arrival of spring and everything rousing up from sleep.

On the day, people pray for a good weather for crops and a good harvest in the new year.

This day is more widely believed to be an auspicious time to get a haircut.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

At the Bailian Shopping Mall in Jiading, six expats joined in the boisterous celebration, experiencing the unique glamour of traditional Chinese culture, during the activity hosted by the Xincheng Road Subdistrict.



They drew loong pictures as this year marks the Year of the Dragon (loong) based on Chinese zodiac and learned about dragon dances.

They also explored the tradition related with the day.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Gheitsa Alya Dinnia from Indonesia proudly showed off her work – a dragon picture.

"I didn't know the tradition so well, but I know Chinese Lunar New Year," she said.

"It's so interesting and everybody is happy here. I am also happy."

She has been living in Jiading for a month.

"I visited the Yuanxiang Lake yesterday, which is a very nice place," she said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It was the first time Nazkha Dzania, a university student from Indonesia on an exchange program, had attended such an event.

"I think it is kind of interesting as I never heard about it before in my country," she said. "It's my first time to feel this kind of tradition, and I feel excited.

"I celebrate the day like locals and I just know about the tradition of a haircut to prevent bad luck. In the new year, you need to have a new look."

She said her first impression of Jiading iswasthat it is a quiet place.

"I like the environment as I prefer a quiet place and there are a lot of nice places to explore," she said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"We host the activity as the day actually bears many profound meanings although it is more widely known for the tradition of haircut and this year marks the year of loong, which makes it even more special as loong is a symbolic image and holds a special position for Chinese," said Shen Yue, an official with the subdistrict.

"At the same time, many foreign students are very interested in traditional Chinese culture, thus we decided to invite them to experience the traditional customs and way of celebration related with the day with residents together," said Shen.

During the event, people also tasted xiaolongbao (steamed mini-buns filled with pork) a delicacy Jiading is famous for, and children had a haircut.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE