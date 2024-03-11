Legal requirement for foreign nationals to register address in China

Chinese law requires foreign nationals to register their address in China upon arrival. After entering China, you need to register your temporary address as soon as possible.

If you are staying at a hotel, the hotel can handle it. You can apply for that at the hotel front desk with a valid passport or other international travel document.

If you stay in other places, you must report to the police within 24 hours in urban areas or 72 hours in rural areas.

There are three ways for you to report to police.

(1) Go to a police station or police window stationed in subdistrict, town, and community service centers.

(2) Report on the social declaration platforms set up at foreigner service centers and other immigration and exit-entry service sites.

(3) Report on residence self-registration platforms on websites and mobile apps.

You can scan the following QR code to enter the city's residence self-registration system for overseas nationals.

When applying for residence registration through police windows or social declaration platforms, expats must present valid identification documents and proof of residence.

If unable to provide proof of residence, they can make a written statement regarding the fact and validity of their accommodation after verification by the police that there are no false statement records.

If the application is made by others on behalf of the expat or by the host, valid identification documents of the agents or the host must also be provided.

When applying through the residence self-registration platform, the relevant documents should be submitted according to the system prompts.

The parents of foreign infants born in China without valid residence permits can apply for them from the exit-entry administration initially.

They can then can apply for residence registration through police windows or social declaration platforms with the acceptance receipt.

Foreigners who have lost their exit-entry documents can report the loss to the exit-entry administration and apply for residence registration with the loss report.

Residents of Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan who have lost their exit-entry documents can apply for replacement documents from the exit-entry administration and apply for residence registration with the acceptance receipt.

If the identity is verified as genuine, the documents are valid and all materials are complete, the relevant departments will accept the application and issue an "Overseas Personnel Residence Registration Form."

If the materials do not meet the requirements, they must be registered first and the applicant will be informed to supplement the relevant materials.

When applying through the self-registration platform, after passing the system review, the electronic file of the "Overseas Personnel Residence Registration Form" can be downloaded and printed as needed.

If the "Overseas Personnel Residence Registration Form" is lost, it can be reissued or reprinted through the original application channel.

Overseas personnel must truthfully make their residence registration. Those who engage in fraud or make false statement will bear the corresponding legal responsibilities. They will not be entitled to residence self-registration or exemption from providing proof of residence and other convenient services when applying for residence registration again.

Besides paying attention to the validity period of the visa, residence permit, and work permit, there are other matters needing attention during a stay in China.

1. Messages posted on Chinese social platforms must comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

2. Raising dogs, cats, and other pets must comply with relevant regulations.

3. Please do not take photos or videos of military facilities, along with those used for military purposes.