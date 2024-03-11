News / Metro

Shanghai Disneyland moves forward on latest expansion

Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:48 UTC+8, 2024-03-11       0
A new themed attraction has gone on the agenda amid the expansion of Shanghai Disneyland, the Shanghai Disney Resort announced today.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:48 UTC+8, 2024-03-11       0
Shanghai Disneyland moves forward on latest expansion
Ti Gong

The construction site of the third Disney-themed hotel at Shanghai Disney Resort.

A new themed attraction has gone on the agenda amid the expansion of Shanghai Disneyland, the Shanghai Disney Resort announced today.

The initial preparation for construction of a separately themed attraction has begun, the resort said, adding that it would be located adjacent to Zootopia.

This week, the resort's third Disney-themed hotel, which began construction in August 2023, has completed piling work, a key phase in the start of the superstructure construction.

Located on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, when completed, the 400-room hotel will provide guests with even more accommodation options.

Since the resort opened in June 2016, the Shanghai Disneyland theme park has already had two expansions, with the opening of the Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land in April 2018, and the opening of a second new themed land, Zootopia, in December 2023.

Shanghai Disneyland moves forward on latest expansion
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition shows the planned hotel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Disney
Disney
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     