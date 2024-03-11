Shanghai Disneyland moves forward on latest expansion

A new themed attraction has gone on the agenda amid the expansion of Shanghai Disneyland, the Shanghai Disney Resort announced today.

Ti Gong

A new themed attraction has gone on the agenda amid the expansion of Shanghai Disneyland, the Shanghai Disney Resort announced today.

The initial preparation for construction of a separately themed attraction has begun, the resort said, adding that it would be located adjacent to Zootopia.

This week, the resort's third Disney-themed hotel, which began construction in August 2023, has completed piling work, a key phase in the start of the superstructure construction.

Located on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, when completed, the 400-room hotel will provide guests with even more accommodation options.

Since the resort opened in June 2016, the Shanghai Disneyland theme park has already had two expansions, with the opening of the Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land in April 2018, and the opening of a second new themed land, Zootopia, in December 2023.