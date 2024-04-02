It's spring and Shanghai's metro stations, bus stops are blooming

Local metro stations and bus stops have become increasingly popular spots in springtime Shanghai, with beautiful photos and videos of cherry blossoms going viral on social media.

If you are keen on taking photos of beautiful spring essence while riding the city's convenient public transportation system, here are some of the stations recommended by Chinese bloggers and shutterbugs.

Ti Gong

Huangpu District

The Nanpu Bridge Public Transportation Hub

Bansongyuan Road close to Waimalu Road, on the backstreet of the Bund, with the Nanpu Bridge as the background. There are pop-up decorations and souvenir shops during the flower season.

No. 198 Suzhou Rd, Sinopec Gas Station

Close to Suzhou Creek.

Hongkou District

Hongkou Football Stadium metro station

The station on Metro Lines 3 and 8, next to Luxun Park, is known as "the most beautiful metro station in Shanghai" with splendid cherry blossoms in spring.

Wuhua Road close to Siping Road

There are cafes and canteens under the cherry trees where people can enjoy both food and natural beauty.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Pudong New Area

Dongchang Road metro station

The station on Metro Line 2 close to the Lujiazui area and many office buildings is a competitive rival to the Hongkou Football Stadium metro station for the title of "the most beautiful metro station in Shanghai."

Jing'an District

Qufu Road metro station

Easy access by public transportation, close to shopping malls.

Xuhui District

Long Museum (West Bund)

The area close to the Xuhui waterfront, is pet friendly.