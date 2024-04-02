News / Metro

It's spring and Shanghai's metro stations, bus stops are blooming

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Local metro stations and bus stops have become increasingly popular spots in springtime Shanghai, with beautiful photos and videos of cherry blossoms going viral on social media.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0

Local metro stations and bus stops have become increasingly popular spots in springtime Shanghai, with beautiful photos and videos of cherry blossoms going viral on social media.

If you are keen on taking photos of beautiful spring essence while riding the city's convenient public transportation system, here are some of the stations recommended by Chinese bloggers and shutterbugs.

It's spring and Shanghai's metro stations, bus stops are blooming
Ti Gong

The public traffic hub on Lujiabang Rd near the Nanpu Bridge has been dubbed the "most beautiful bus stop."

Huangpu District

  • The Nanpu Bridge Public Transportation Hub

Bansongyuan Road close to Waimalu Road, on the backstreet of the Bund, with the Nanpu Bridge as the background. There are pop-up decorations and souvenir shops during the flower season.

  • No. 198 Suzhou Rd, Sinopec Gas Station

Close to Suzhou Creek.

Hongkou District

  • Hongkou Football Stadium metro station

The station on Metro Lines 3 and 8, next to Luxun Park, is known as "the most beautiful metro station in Shanghai" with splendid cherry blossoms in spring.

  • Wuhua Road close to Siping Road

There are cafes and canteens under the cherry trees where people can enjoy both food and natural beauty.

It's spring and Shanghai's metro stations, bus stops are blooming
Ding Yining / SHINE

The Hongkou Football Stadium metro station

Pudong New Area

  • Dongchang Road metro station

The station on Metro Line 2 close to the Lujiazui area and many office buildings is a competitive rival to the Hongkou Football Stadium metro station for the title of "the most beautiful metro station in Shanghai."

Jing'an District

  • Qufu Road metro station

Easy access by public transportation, close to shopping malls.

Xuhui District

  • Long Museum (West Bund)

The area close to the Xuhui waterfront, is pet friendly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Lujiazui
Hongkou
Xuhui
Huangpu
Nanpu Bridge
Pudong
Suzhou Creek
Sinopec
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     