Three major projects worth US$345 million commence in district

The largest is an urban renewal project in Zhongxing Community, where the 2.2-billion-yuan project is set to cover a floor area of 34,000 square meters.

Editor's note:

Shanghai, a well-established investment destination, is confident of attracting more quality investment through improved policies and services.

Three major projects with a total investment of more than 2.5 billion yuan (US$345 million) have begun this month in Jing'an District.

The largest is an urban renewal project in Zhongxing Community.

The 2.2-billion-yuan project is set to cover a floor area of 34,000 square meters, east to Gognxing Road, south to Yongxing Road, west to Zhabei No.3 Central Primary School, and north to Xiangshan residential complex.

In three years, one residential high-rise and 10 shikumen-style villas will be built.

By the end of 2025, a rain storage facility will be completed near Daning Park, and a kindergarten will open on Wenshui Road.