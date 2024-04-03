﻿
News / Metro

Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  19:33 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
As Shanghai residents feel effects of far-off earthquakes, City News Service explains why local high-rise buildings shake from far-distant earthquakes.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  19:33 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

In recent years, whenever an earthquake of magnitude 6 or above occurs in Taiwan, many Shanghai residents living in high-rise buildings can feel the tremors.

They may worry that Shanghai is about over 800 kilometers away from Taiwan and why do they feel the tremors of the strong earthquake so clearly?

Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

However, when the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake struck, and during the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, high-rise buildings in Shanghai also shook.

With information provided by the city's earthquake administration, City News Service will tell you the causes of local high-rise buildings' shaking from far-distant earthquakes.

Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

This is what in physics is called a phenomenon of "resonance."

The abnormal shaking of Guangdong's Humen Bridge in 2020 and the shaking of Shenzhen's SEG Plaza building in 2021 were both due to the resonance between the building and the wind.

It seems that resonance has the magic of using a small force to move a huge object.

Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

Resonance is also common in earthquake disasters in modern cities.

An earthquake will generate seismic waves of different frequencies.

During the wave's propagation process, the high-frequency components will decay rapidly, while the low-frequency components will be retained in part.

The frequency range of low-frequency seismic waves, also known as long-period seismic waves, is closer to the natural frequency of high-rise buildings, which causes high-rise buildings to produce resonance reactions.

That is why Shanghai's high-rise buildings will shake significantly under the ground motion of a far-distant earthquake.

People in high-rise buildings feel the shaking more significantly than those living in low-rise buildings.

Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

In addition, the degree of shaking is related to where a building is located.

When a building is located in a sedimentary basin or the surface is covered with a thick layer of soil, the low density of the soft soil layer will have a significant amplification effect on the ground motion.

Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

Shanghai is in such a condition. The surface of Shanghai is covered with a soft covering soil layer with an average thickness of 280 meters, and the thickest can reach 400 meters.

This cotton-candy-like soft soil layer is like a magnifying glass, which has a certain amplification effect on ground motion, allowing high-rise buildings that already have resonance reactions to further let themselves go and sway in the earthquake.

Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

So don't be too worried. In Shanghai, buildings are built strictly in accordance with earthquake-resistant standards, which is designed for earthquakes of magnitude 7.

Felt that tremor? Here's why Shanghai feels far-off quakes so clearly

Even if strong earthquakes hit China's western area and Taiwan region, Japan or other neighboring countries, the buildings in Shanghai could withstand vibrations.

Keep in mind that finding shelter nearby during an earthquake, and removing any risks and leaving by the safest route possible after any quakes is the way to deal with earthquakes when you are in high-rise buildings.

Illustration by Shanghai Earthquake Agency and Li YI from City News Service

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     