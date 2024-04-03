Global designers told to unleash their creative works at Shanghai's premier design competition

The "Shanghai Design 100+" competition, which boasts a 2-million-yuan prize pool and artificial intelligence awards, is inviting global designers and companies to compete.

Global designers and organizations are encouraged to participate in the "Shanghai Design 100+" competition, which has a 2-million-yuan (US$277,778) prize pool and unique artificial intelligence awards for the first time.



The city-level design event, co-organized by UNESCO and the Shanghai government, is held annually to promote design development and innovation for new quality-producing forces, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.



The design work, which includes industrial design, architecture, fashion, digital design, service, and other industries, should be completed between January 1, 2023 and May 20, 2024. The works should promote industrial development, improve public services, enrich modern lifestyles, and provide future perspectives.

The competition features three annual awards: the AI Innovation Design Award, the Green Sustainable Design Award, and the Cultural Creative Design Award, with a total prize fund of 2 million yuan. The AI Innovation Design Award, established for the first time, is aimed at AI design tools and products built using technologies such as generative AI.

Applicants can submit designs via the website, http://www.creativecity.sh.cn/ until May 20.

According to the commission, the top 100 design works will have promotion opportunities in Shanghai and around the world, including at the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) 2024.