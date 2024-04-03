﻿
News / Metro

Global designers told to unleash their creative works at Shanghai's premier design competition

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
The "Shanghai Design 100+" competition, which boasts a 2-million-yuan prize pool and artificial intelligence awards, is inviting global designers and companies to compete.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0

Global designers and organizations are encouraged to participate in the "Shanghai Design 100+" competition, which has a 2-million-yuan (US$277,778) prize pool and unique artificial intelligence awards for the first time.

The city-level design event, co-organized by UNESCO and the Shanghai government, is held annually to promote design development and innovation for new quality-producing forces, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The design work, which includes industrial design, architecture, fashion, digital design, service, and other industries, should be completed between January 1, 2023 and May 20, 2024. The works should promote industrial development, improve public services, enrich modern lifestyles, and provide future perspectives.

The competition features three annual awards: the AI Innovation Design Award, the Green Sustainable Design Award, and the Cultural Creative Design Award, with a total prize fund of 2 million yuan. The AI Innovation Design Award, established for the first time, is aimed at AI design tools and products built using technologies such as generative AI.

Applicants can submit designs via the website, http://www.creativecity.sh.cn/ until May 20.

According to the commission, the top 100 design works will have promotion opportunities in Shanghai and around the world, including at the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC) 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     