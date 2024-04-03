News / Metro

New legal service platform to safeguard AI firms at key incubator

Shanghai unveiled a prosecutorial service platform within China's first foundation model innovation incubator in downtown Xuhui District on Tuesday.
Officials launch a legal service platform for China's first foundation model innovation incubator in Xuhui District on Tuesday.

Shanghai unveiled a prosecutorial service platform within China's first foundation model innovation incubator in downtown Xuhui District on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to legally protect the data rights, intellectual property, and trade secrets of artificial intelligence enterprises, offering them state-of-the-art compliance guidance and consultancy services, according to the Xuhui District Prosecutors' Office.

A deputy legal director was appointed for the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center on the West Bund waterfront of Xuhui, aiming to foster a regulated and innovative business environment.

The center, which was established in September, is now home to more than 60 companies, mainly in the AI sectors, with nearly 1,000 top professionals. These ventures span a wide array of fields including entertainment, administration, finance, education, e-commerce, and autonomous driving.

Ti Gong

A legal promotion event for AI companies takes place in the West Bund.

"Data privacy is key to high-tech startups, especially those working with large models," said Liu Yidong, the president of Shanghai Midu Michao Smart Tech, which moved into the center in February.

"The prosecutorial service platform can provide crucial guidance on data privacy, ensuring faster and more stable growth for enterprises," Liu told Shanghai Daily.

The platform represents a collaborative effort by prosecutorial authorities, administrative bodies, associations, universities, and enterprises to offer a one-stop service window.

It aims to protect AI enterprises' data rights, intellectual property, and trade secrets, providing guidance and consultancy services through close cooperation with experts, legal teams, and academic scholars globally.

"The platform signifies that China's legal services are advancing alongside foundation model enterprises to meet the challenges of global technological governance," said Song Shanshan, head of the cybercrime prosecution team at the Xuhui prosecutors' office.

The initiative aims to precisely meet the legal demands of enterprises, helping them identify risks and promote lawful operation and protection of rights, Song said.

