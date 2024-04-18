Laowaijie hosts first enchanted beer festival

Laowaijie will host its inaugural enchanted beer festival from April 19 to 21 to discover craft brews from China and beyond, paired with international delicacies.

Laowaijie will host its inaugural enchanted beer festival from April 19 to 21, inviting local "witches" and "wizards" to discover craft brews from China and beyond, paired with international delicacies.

Guests can relax in enchanted seating areas, explore mysterious games, tents, and a fantastical stage.

Be prepared to dance the night away with DJs ready to spin enchanting tunes.

The event will have an eclectic music style. On Saturday, the German band Morgenstern will play medieval tunes, DJ Alex will remix popular hit songs, DJ Baksheesh will provide Latino and pop mixes, while DJ Skiv and DJ Chunx will play hip hop music.

Mixed martial arts gym Method MMA will provide Jiu Jitsu demonstrations and free trial tickets on Saturday afternoon.

In this enchanting gathering, there will also be free children's workshops and a towering inflatable fantasy castle.

Pet sitting platform Spare Leash will be taking over the pet space for pet adoptions on Sunday afternoon. Bring your pet for some fun or come meet your pet.

Date: April 19 - 21

April 19, 6pm-10pm

April 20-21, 2pm-10pm

Venue: Laowaijie 老外街

Address: 3338 Hongmei Rd 虹梅路3338号