New anime-themed store opens at Bailian ZX
The newly opened GuGu Home offers anime lovers a variety of spin-offs developed from classic and popular animation IPs such as "Haikyu!!" and "Spy x Family."
The exclusive and exquisite limited cultural products related to the animations are available for Chinese fans to collect and take photos with.
In the future, a series of offline activities will be hosted for fans to gather, network, and socialize.
Opening hours: 10am-10pm
Venue: Bailian ZX 上海百联ZX创趣场
Address: 349-372 Nanjing Rd E. 南京东路349-372号