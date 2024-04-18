﻿
News / Metro

New anime-themed store opens at Bailian ZX

The newly opened GuGu Home offers anime lovers a variety of spin-offs developed from classic and popular animation IPs such as 'Haikyu!!' and 'Spy x Family.'
The newly opened GuGu Home offers anime lovers a variety of spin-offs developed from classic and popular animation IPs such as "Haikyu!!" and "Spy x Family."

The exclusive and exquisite limited cultural products related to the animations are available for Chinese fans to collect and take photos with.

In the future, a series of offline activities will be hosted for fans to gather, network, and socialize.

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Venue: Bailian ZX 上海百联ZX创趣场

Address: 349-372 Nanjing Rd E. 南京东路349-372号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
