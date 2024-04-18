﻿
Vasant festival presents sounds and dance of India for spring

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:26 UTC+8, 2024-04-18       0
The Vasant Music Festival offers unique opportunity to celebrate the arrival of spring with traditional Indian music and dance.
Music lovers can let the soulful melodies of Indian Classical Music envelop them at the Vasant Music Festival to celebrate spring.

It's an immersive journey into the heart of Indian musical tradition.

You can experience the dynamism and grace of Indian Kathak dance through a journey of intricate footwork, rapid spins, and expressive gestures that tell stories of ancient lore and contemporary life.

Following the Kathak performance, there will be a concert featuring vocal performances as well as the sounds of Indian instruments the sarod, tabla, and harmonium, weaving a tapestry of tunes that celebrate the essence of Indian culture.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate the arrival of spring with traditional Indian music and dance.

Date: April 20, 7pm

Venue: Shanghai Huangpu Theater (Middle Hall)

Address: 780 Beijing Rd E. 北京东路780号

Admission: 150-258 yuan

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
﻿
