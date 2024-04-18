Students compete in biomedicine innovation competition

To boost excellence in innovation and industry, a college student innovation competition targeting biomedicine has begun in the city for participants from home and abroad.

The first "Shanghai Stock Exchange Cup" Shanghai College Students Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Biomedicine Track), hosted by the Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University, invites domestic and international teams of college students to test their expertise across four sections of innovative medicine, medical devices, modern healthcare services, and medical digitization.

As biomedicine is one of the emerging industries of strategic importance and a powerful engine to drive developing new quality productive forces in Shanghai, the competition aims to promote the integration of education, science, and talent, as well as the integration of industry and education.

It would also stimulate the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of young college students and construct a talent hub for medical and healthcare companies in Shanghai, the organizers said.

The competition is a high-end, top-level competition, steered by local governmental bodies on science, education, and health, and supported by leading hospitals, medical schools, and universities.

Its expert steering committee consists of top medical experts, biomedicine investigators, and clinicians from universities, hospitals, research institutions, industry, and the investment sector.

College and graduate students still studying or who graduated after 2018 are eligible to enter the competition.

Award-winning projects will be recommended to medical, academic, and industry experts and investors for suggestions and guidance.

The competition is structured into three categories – creative group, start-up group, and growth group – targeting unregistered innovative and creative products, start-up projects registered less than three years, and growth projects registered for three to five years.



Projects in the creative group are expected to demonstrate innovative and creative products with technological innovation achievements or commercial promotion value, which have not yet completed some types of registration, including industrial and commercial registration, by the date of the competition announcement.

Projects in the start-up group are expected to present product prototypes or service models displaying notable creativity or a certain level of maturity, having completed some registrations, including industrial and commercial registration, within three years of the competition announcement date. Additionally, the project leader's equity shall not be less than 10 percent.

Projects in the growth group are expected to demonstrate products and service models with significant technological innovation or maturity, having completed some types of registration, including industrial and commercial registration, within three years to five years of the competition announcement date. The project should have received no more than one round of institutional or individual equity investment, and the equity of the project leader's equity shall not be less than 10 percent in the project's equity structure.

Aligned with the directions and fields of the projects, participating teams can compete across four unit tracks, emphasizing innovation and advancement in the biomedical industry. These tracks spotlight cutting-edge domains such as new target drugs, high-end imaging equipment, healthcare services, and artificial intelligence-assisted drug development, among others.

Please scan the QR code to access registration details in English.