Shanghai hospitals launch activities to educate on cancer

  15:46 UTC+8, 2024-04-18       0
During National Cancer Prevention and Control Promotion Week, patients can interact with top experts and share experiences with other patients.
Ti Gong

A recovered patient gives flower and takes picture with Dr Chen Jiayi to express her gratitude during a cancer prevention and control educational event.

Local hospitals have launched educational and public experience activities during National Cancer Prevention and Control Promotion Week to promote awareness and knowledge of the disease.

Patients are given the chance to interact closely with top experts, share experiences with other patients, and observe advanced medical equipment when hospitals open their doors to the public.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death for people in Shanghai, which is reporting 85,000 new cases of cancer each year.

With the rising number of cancer patients alongside medical developments, cancer treatment is becoming more precise and individualized.

"Comprehensive treatment such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and medication are all effective measures for cancer treatment and patients are also given higher expectations on treatment outcomes, life quality and, organ and function reservation," said Dr Chen Jiayi, director of the Shanghai Medical Association's radiation branch.

Ti Gong

A woman takes part in a health education event at Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

"Compared with other methods, radiation is more mysterious and unfamiliar to the public," said Dr Xiang Zuolin, director of Shanghai East Hospital's radiation department, which invited patients, recovered patients, relatives, and local residents to learn about radiation and visit its radiation department.

"It is usually located in the underground section of the hospital with huge machines. However radiation has become an important measure in cancer treatment and is nicknamed an invisible knife, as it can achieve a better result while cooperating with other medical therapies and protecting the organs and functions by the largest extent.

"Many patients and the public have misunderstandings and fears of cancer treatment. We want to promote awareness and confidence to all people through such an event, which tells them cancer treatment is a comprehensive, individualized and human-centered process," Xiang added.

Ti Gong

Fun games were part of the event.

At Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, a "mission completed" event was launched during the week, where the hospital set up sections in the hospital for patients to visit and complete relevant challenges on female cancer knowledge.

Games, quizzes, and TCM-themed healthcare experiences are provided during the process, in which education on cervical cancer, breast cancer, and ovary health are provided. Medical experts are also available at different sections to provide consultation and education.

"We adopted this special method of 'opening our doors' to promote health education through a fun and relaxed way in order to give women confidence and support on cancer prevention and control and help them adopt an awareness of cancer screening and proper and timely diagnosis and treatment," said Jiang Hua, president of the hospital.

Ti Gong

A woman experiences TCM therapy during the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
