Regulators bust over 1,600 cases involved in market fraud

  15:47 UTC+8, 2024-04-18       0
Shanghai's market regulators have busted 1,640 cases that involved people's livelihoods, with 26 cases sent to court, officials said on Thursday.
The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation stated that this year's crackdown focused on hospitals, schools, senior care homes, and training institutes.
The crackdown will continue with a greater emphasis on product and food safety, special equipment safety, testing and certification, intellectual property rights, consumer rights protection against price fraud, fake advertisement and promotion, unfair contract clauses, and anti-monopoly to create a safe and guaranteed consumption environment.

E-bikes, children's goods, and offenses regarding elevator registration, inspection, and maintenance, will be aggressively cracked down.

Shanghai Leda Gas Equipment Engineering Co was fined 24,000 yuan (US$3,317) for selling faulty flammable gas detectors, one of eight typical cases revealed on Thursday.

According to officials, the detector should send a warning when the concentration of combustible gas reaches the limit, preventing an explosion from gas leaks.

The administration announced the confiscation of eight detectors after they failed quality checks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
