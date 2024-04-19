Touring Chinese gardens exhibition draws admirers in Paris, France

The "Walking in Jiangnan Gardens" exhibition that focuses on Chinese gardens opened in the exhibition hall of the Place de Versailles in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

A touring exhibition that focuses on Chinese gardens was unveiled in the Place de Versailles in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

The "Walking in Jiangnan Gardens" exhibition drew many admirers from famous French architecture schools as well as visitors from Paris and Versailles.

As one of the earliest countries where garden art originated, China plays a crucial role in the history of gardens worldwide, and Jiangnan (the region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) gardens are an organic part of the profound Chinese culture.

The exhibition is divided into two chapters: "Garden Scenery" and "Garden Realm."

"Garden Scenery" selects five representative gardens in Jiangnan, namely, Yuyuan Garden and Fangta Park in Shanghai, Master-of-Nets Garden in Suzhou, Jichang Garden in Wuxi, and the Ho Family Garden in Yangzhou.

The exhibition allows viewers to experience the aesthetics of the gardens with multi-sensory input through the creation of scenarios, literature and historical data, physical models, multimedia images, and more.

Four well-known Chinese and French artists were invited to interpret the "Garden Realm" through photography, oil painting, installations, and other multi-media artworks.

"After seeing the poster, I couldn't wait to come to see the exhibition," a visitor said. "This experience with Chinese gardens was wonderful."

"Walking in Jiangnan Gardens" is the first event of the "Our Water" series of activities.

"Our Water: global city humanistic dialogue started in Shanghai" is a series of city image promotion activities launched by the Shanghai government.

It also marks the first season of the "Year of Sino-French Culture and Tourism," and one of the series of events in Paris of the "Sino-French Culture and Tourism Year."

The theme of the season is the mutual relationship between the river and the city, focusing on ecological governance, urban renewal, humanistic arts, social economy, and other fields.

Humanistic discussions will also be carried out to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

This five-day Paris exhibition will end on April 21st after a successful display in Florence, Italy, from April 13th to 15th.

It is also planned to tour the show to Germany, amongst other countries.