Ti Gong

The Jing'an District People's Procuratorate is stepping up efforts to protect both businesses and historical landmarks in the Zhangyuan (Zhang's Garden) area, which is known for its cultural significance and urban redevelopment.

Located on Nanjing Road W, Zhangyuan serves as a prime example of blending traditional Shanghai culture with international fashion, earning recognition both locally and internationally for its successful urban revitalization.

It has attracted many famous brands from home and abroad.

As part of its commitment to establishing Jing'an District into a global hub for science and technology innovation, the procuratorate has recently outlined a three-year plan aimed at strengthening the protection of businesses and historical landmarks in Zhangyuan.

Ti Gong

The plan includes measures to safeguard intellectual property rights, restore century-old buildings, prevent crimes, and promote compliance within enterprises.

It will also ensure work safety standards at construction sites, and provide legal guidance to financial institutions' operations in Zhangyuan.

The procuratorate's deputy procurator general Ma Weiwei was appointed as Zhangyuan's "Deputy Director of Law," with a procuratorial service center set up at the area.

Through these actions, the procuratorate strives to preserve the cultural heritage of Zhangyuan while fostering its sustainable development.