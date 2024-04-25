﻿
News / Metro

Bigger and better: Shanghai coffee festival returns to West Bund

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
Time for another cup as the West Bund waterfront in Xuhui is set to welcome throngs of visitors to the 2024 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival taking place next week.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
Bigger and better: Shanghai coffee festival returns to West Bund
Ti Gong

Throngs of visitors and stalls enliven the West Bund at the inaugural Shanghai Coffee Culture Festival in 2023.

The West Bund waterfront in Xuhui is set to enchant visitors with aromatic brews as the 2024 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival returns next week.

The event from April 30 to May 4 marks one of Shanghai's largest coffee lifestyle celebrations, stretching over the five-day Labor Day holiday.

This year's festival will be bigger and better than last year's inaugural event, promising a significant upscaling of events and exhibits, according to the district government.

Spanning a 1.5-kilometer stretch along the Huangpu River and covering an area of 1,700 square meters, the festival will incorporate elements such as floral displays, cultural tourism, sports, performances, and commercial brands.

With over 180 coffee and food stalls, the coffee marketplace will feature century-old brands, creative newcomers, and top-selected coffee houses from around the world.

Bigger and better: Shanghai coffee festival returns to West Bund
Ti Gong

Outdoor performances during the inaugural Shanghai Coffee Culture Festival in 2023.

The growth of Shanghai's coffee industry and its creative sectors in recent years has turned coffee culture into a prominent symbol of urban lifestyle and consumer trends.

The festival will introduce major brands such as Lavazza, Costa, Arabica and Luckin.

It will also host over 50 top-rated local coffee shops and invite more than 10 brands from the Yangtze River Delta region to enrich the festival's diversity with food, coffee, and creative products.

The West Bund will also host nearly 80 art performances during the holiday, including eSports, basketball, chess, and extreme sports competitions.

The riverside venue will also host the Double Five Shopping Festival and Shanghai International Flower Show, along with a series of eSports tournaments, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a hundred-player chess match, street dance performances and skateboarding activities.

Bigger and better: Shanghai coffee festival returns to West Bund
Ti Gong

A poster for the 2024 Shanghai Coffee Culture Festival.

If you go:

Event: 2024 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival

Date: April 30 to May 4

Site: West Bund waterfront

Admission: Free

Bigger and better: Shanghai coffee festival returns to West Bund
Ti Gong

Outdoor performances during last year's inaugural Shanghai Coffee Culture Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu River
Lavazza
Yangtze River
Xuhui
Huangpu
Labor Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     