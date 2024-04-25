﻿
Animals have chance to find new homes at Adoption Day

Pujiang Auntie Wang's Animal Shelter, a local animal rescue organization, will hold its Adoption Day events in the Pudong New Area during the Labor Day holiday.
There will be some 40 cats and dogs at the site on Chengshan Road, all waiting to be adopted.

There will be some 40 cats and dogs at the site on Chengshan Road, all waiting to be adopted.

Adoption is currently only open to residents of Shanghai.

People who want to adopt a pet from the event can scan the following QR code and fill in an online application form in advance for the organization to check if they meet the requirements.

They can then go directly to the site to pick their new family member.

Founded in 2002, the organization has so far helped more than 3,500 cats and dogs to find their new homes.

There are still over 3,000 cats and dogs at the shelter seeking owners.

These animals are mainly lost pets, pets abandoned by their previous owners, dogs saved from dog meat traders, and dogs thrown away by puppy mills.

Date: May 1-5, 12pm-4pm

Venue: 369 Pet Hub

Address: 369-1 Chengshan Road, Pudong New Area

﻿
﻿
