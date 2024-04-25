Jail terms for gang who made fake phones for Africa

Shanghai prosecutors say companies were set up to manufacture phones purporting to be of the Transsion brand, a genuine company with a 40 percent share of the African market.

Eleven people have been jailed from 20 months to five years and three months after police in Baoshan District busted a gang organizing the manufacturing of fake mobile phones that were exported to Middle East and African countries, Baoshan District People's Procuratorate revealed on Thursday.

The gang had organized several companies manufacturing fake cell phones using the brand of Transsion, a Chinese player powerful in emerging markets, especially in Africa.

Transsion has a market share of over 40 percent in terms of smartphones in the African market.

In total, 4.5 million bogus cell phones were produced with the illegal business amounting to 110 million yuan (US$15.17 million), said the procuratorate.

