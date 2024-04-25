﻿
News / Metro

Second security checks dropped for passengers at Shanghai Railway Station

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:30 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
Travellers arriving at the station need no longer undergo an additional security check before taking the Metro after a special corridor is opened ahead of the May Day holidays.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:30 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0

From Saturday passengers arriving at Shanghai Railway Station by train will be able to enter the subway to take Metro lines 3 and 4 without a second security check.

A new corridor has been specially renovated for the service to address long-term complaints on repeated security checks for train passengers.

The renovation project kicked off after the Spring Festival and is now ready ahead of the May Day holidays next week in an effort to streamline passengers, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said.

The corridor connecting the railway station to the subway station is a one-way route and open from 5am to the midnight. The times will be extended during festivals and holidays when the railway station deals with passengers arriving in the city late at night.

The authority said signs have been installed to guide passengers and volunteers and staff will work at the site to direct passengers to ensure safety and speed the flow of pedestrians.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     