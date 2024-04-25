Second security checks dropped for passengers at Shanghai Railway Station

Travellers arriving at the station need no longer undergo an additional security check before taking the Metro after a special corridor is opened ahead of the May Day holidays.

From Saturday passengers arriving at Shanghai Railway Station by train will be able to enter the subway to take Metro lines 3 and 4 without a second security check.

A new corridor has been specially renovated for the service to address long-term complaints on repeated security checks for train passengers.

The renovation project kicked off after the Spring Festival and is now ready ahead of the May Day holidays next week in an effort to streamline passengers, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said.

The corridor connecting the railway station to the subway station is a one-way route and open from 5am to the midnight. The times will be extended during festivals and holidays when the railway station deals with passengers arriving in the city late at night.

The authority said signs have been installed to guide passengers and volunteers and staff will work at the site to direct passengers to ensure safety and speed the flow of pedestrians.