Yuyuan culinary delights tickle taste buds at Hong Kong food festival

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-25       0
The Shanghai Food Festival, a highlight of the 2024 "Shanghai Week" in Hong Kong, is offering a delectable experience for food lovers of the Chinese special administrative region.
Ti Gong

Visitors queue up at a food stall set up by the Yuyuan Garden Malls during the Shanghai Food Festival, which began in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The Shanghai Food Festival, a highlight of the 2024 "Shanghai Week" in Hong Kong, began on Thursday, offering a delectable experience for food lovers of the Chinese special administrative region.

The festival is showcasing a rich tapestry of Shanghai's culinary heritage and innovation through Sunday at Hong Kong's Chater Garden.

Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden Malls is leading the charge, bringing several renowned and heritage brands to the festival, such as the Songhelou, Nanxiang Steamed Bun Restaurant, Chunfeng Songyuelou and Ningbo Dumpling Restaurant.

Visitors to the festival can witness live demonstrations of traditional dishes from the restaurants, which serve up fresh Shanghai-style delicacies.

Ti Gong

Hong Kong diners taste Shanghai's Nanxiang small steamed buns at the festival.

Ti Gong

A Hong Kong customer buys the famous vegetable buns from Chunfeng Songyuelou.

The Nanxiang steamed buns, or xiaolongbao, a Shanghai intangible cultural heritage item, are crafted on site, ensuring each bite is richly flavorful and juicy.

The traditional Ningbo dumplings, a festival staple, are served alongside specialties like shrimp and pork soup dumplings and crab powder noodles.

Chunfeng Songyuelou, known for its vegetarian dishes since 1910, has brought its signature vegetable buns and vegetarian shaomai to the festival.

Innovation is highlighted at the festival with Yuyuan's recent efforts to make classic dishes easy to prepare through its Food Science and Technology Innovation Center, which opened in 2022.

The precooked products make it simpler to enjoy traditional flavors at home or from supermarkets.

Yuyuan offers a range of ready-to-eat dishes from Songhelou and traditional treats from the Yuyuan Garden Malls, highlighting Shanghai's modern culinary innovations.

Ti Gong

Customers pose with a photo of Yuyuan's iconic Zigzag Bridge at the festival.

Ti Gong

Chefs make the Nanxiang steamed buns on site to ensure the flavor of the heritage treat.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yuyuan Garden
