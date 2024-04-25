Shanghai promotes patent conversion as part of IP protection

Shanghai has mapped out 30 measures to promote patent conversion and application, and on Thursday vowed further efforts on intellectual property protection.

Shanghai has mapped out 30 measures to promote patent conversion and application, and on Thursday vowed further efforts on intellectual property protection.

These measures focus on optimizing patent supply quality, strengthening the coordination between patent supply and demand, promoting industrialization of patents for small and medium-sized enterprises, improving intellectual property operation systems and the quality and efficiency of intellectual property finance work.

Several key industry intellectual property operation centers, intellectual property innovation consortiums, and operations promotion centers will be established based on the measures.

By 2025, the annual output value of registered patent-intensive products should amount to 70 billion yuan (US$9.6 billion) in the city, and the added value of patent-intensive industries should account for about 20 percent of GDP.

A patent conversion resource database of the city will be established, and the ownership number of high-value invention patents should reach above 60 per 10,000 people with PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) international patent application volume amounting to about 7,000 by 2025.

The city will also step up efforts on the construction of intellectual property trading institutions and operational systems and the development of intellectual property pledge financing to help tackle the financing difficulties of start-up technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises.

By the end of 2025, the city's registration scale of patent and trademark pledge financing should amount to over 30 billion yuan, benefiting more than 2,000 small and medium-sized companies.

Shanghai has been strictly cracking down on foreign patent infringement acts, Rui Wenbiao, director of the local IP bureau, told a press conference.

Over the past three years, the city had busted about 1,000 foreign trademark infringement cases and handled about 60 administrative cases of foreign patent infringement disputes.

Nearly 100 trademarks of foreign-funded enterprises have been included in the city's list of key trademark protection.

"Foreign-funded enterprises comprise an important part of Shanghai's social and economic development and we will beef up cross-region coordination efforts to crack down on cross-region infringement acts that foreign-funded enterprises concern," Rui said.

Last year, patents granted in Shanghai reached 159,100, including 44,300 invention parents, up 20.51 percent year on year.

PCT international patent filings reached 6,185, up 10.62 percent year on year.

By the end of 2023, valid invention patents in Shanghai stood at 241,400, up 19.53 percent year on year. There were 50.2 high-value invention patents per 10,000 people, up 9.3 patents compared with the previous year.