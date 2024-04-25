﻿
Yueyang Hospital to open an international TCM division in Songjiang

The Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine is expanding with plans to open an international medical center in Songjiang District.
The Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine will open an international medical center in Songjiang District.

The construction will begin early next year and be completed in three to five years, according to the hospital, which has been ranked first in the nation among similar-type institutions for the past five years.

By collaborating with Songjiang, the hospital will benefit from the district's scientific and innovative policies and advantages as it explores the frontiers of integrated Western and traditional Chinese medicine and promotes the development of key industrial clusters.

According to Yueyang officials, traditional Chinese medicine has a long history, but doctors should not be comfortable with history alone but rather work harder to improve and internationalize it through innovation, evidence-based medicine, and better clinical outcomes through collaboration with modern medicine and technology.

"TCM requires both inheritance and invention. The 72-year-old Yueyang should pass on and preserve valuable experiences from our predecessors and, more importantly, create our style of innovative development and service improvement to boost medical development, promote wide recognition of TCM, and provide patients with better health care," said Dr Zhou Jia, president of the hospital.

Using acupuncture anesthesia, Dr Zhou Jia of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital performs heart surgery.

The hospital has become the country's largest clinical facility for acupuncture anesthesia. It is used for heart and lung surgery.

Doctors are attempting to broaden the procedure to include more surgeries affecting the neck, breast, bone joints, and stomach, as well as gastroscopy and colonoscopy examinations.

The hospital values innovation, Dr Sun Wuquan, director of its tuina department, said, adding that his team was introducing technical and disease innovation for tuina.

"To treat periarthritis, we improved the classic tuina approach and introduced ultrasound-guided injection with tuina. It has had a positive impact," he remarked.

"We also include tuina in other conditions, such as chronic pulmonary obstructive disease and postpartum waist discomfort. Innovations in medical education and research are also providing traditional therapy with broader, more current, and higher-tech applications."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
