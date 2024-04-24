﻿
Peppa Pig theme park to be built on Changxing Island

Hasbro's first such park in Asia due to open in 2027 with an investment of over 2.4 billion yuan and covering around 48 acres to tap the animated TV series' popularity in China.
Shanghai is welcoming a new attraction with the world's largest stand-alone Peppa Pig outdoor theme park slated to open to the public on Changxing Island in 2027.

It will become Hasbro's first such park in Asia and a ceremony marking the launch of the project was held on Wednesday.

With an investment of over 2.4 billion yuan (US$331 million), the park will cover approximately 48 acres, or 0.12 square kilometers.

It will boast innovative features, new themed areas, rides, an immersive show, and a themed hotel specifically designed for the China market, especially with its three-generation family.

A Peppa Pig park is expected to be a future flagship attraction for Changxing Island.

The British preschool animated television series has gained strong momentum in China since it was first aired in 2015 with over 10 billion views and wide range of products available across major Chinese retailers.

"The Peppa Pig outdoor theme park will further enhance Shanghai as a global tourism destination and propel its economy," said Cai Xiaofei, deputy director of the island's administrative committee.

"We believe this theme park can serve as a flagship attraction for the island, helping to establish its own unique brand identity, and this project will further boost the construction of Changxing Island as a unique and key island for sightseeing and tourism," he said.

"The park will have variety of different attractions, live show experiences, food and beverage areas and gift shops," Matt Proulx, a senior vice president for global experiences, partnerships and music at Hasbro, told Shanghai Daily.

The design of the park has yet to be revealed.

"We're always looking to make sure that we adapt to the local flavor and customs, making it appealing to local guests, but at the same time still highlight elements of Peppa Pig. But we are really excited about how we actually adapted for Shanghai and for our Chinese fans," said Proulx when asking about whether the park will incorporate Chinese elements and Shanghai features.

"Shanghai is a world class destination city, not only for Chinese tourists but also for tourists from outside of China," he said. "So we're really excited and believe this is the best place to actually launch the brand in terms of the park experience and help establish the brand even further into the country.

"We feel the power of China and the love of the character by preschool students in China."

Peppa Pig theme parks are also located in the United States and the United Kingdom.

