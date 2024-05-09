Documentary series 'Shanghai: A City for the People' unveils

The 4th season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled of May 8, which features the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Check out the trailer for the latest installment.