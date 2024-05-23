﻿
Shanghai Health Commission set up multimedia educational center

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:26 UTC+8, 2024-05-23
Announcement of new center as commission recognizes work done by private medical facilities, including international hospitals, catering to the demand of Chinese and expats.
Private medical facilities in the city, including international hospitals, are actively involved in health education and design courses, books and video products catering to the demand of both Chinese and expats.

A total of six educational works from five private facilities, including Jiahui International Hospital and American-Sino Women's and Children's Hospital, are among the 190 educational works honored by the Shanghai Health Commission, which announced the setting up of a multimedia educational center to better serve the public.

A pregnant women's course developed by American- Sino hospital is one of the winning courses with the longest history. From 2006, the Am-Sino Healthcare Birth & Parenting Classes have offered pregnant women and their families online and offline education and courses.

Shanghai Health Commission set up multimedia educational center
Ti Gong

Domestic and expat women take part in pregnancy classes run by the American-Sino Women's and Children's Hospital.

"So far the course has helped nearly 10,000 pregnant women and their families with good response," said Dr Duan Tao, chief medical officer from Am-Sino Healthcare, which received 110 to 120 expat pregnant women last year.

Jiahui International Hospital teamed with Shanghai Center for Clinical Laboratory to develop a pantomime to promote knowledge of dwarfism due to growth hormone deficiency through a recomposed "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

Shanghai Health Commission welcomes private facilities' participation in health education and said it will enhance cooperation with local media and medical facilities to develop more interesting and innovative educational products.

Multi-language products from international hospitals can help better meet the demand of foreigners and improve the quality of local health education, officials said.

