'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 4: Creation Stems from Novelty and Heart

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Yu Xin, a veteran animation creator and founder of Shanghai Left Pocket Animation Studio Co., Ltd., together with her team, conducted in-depth investigations, carefully polished, and worked tirelessly for four years to create the animated work "Emmy&GooRoo."

This original work shone brightly on the global stage in 2014. It was selected as one of the top 10 global projects at that year's MIPCPM Cannes and won the MIP Junior International Pitch prize out of over 130 works from 32 countries.

It has now been translated into 20 to 30 languages and broadcasted in over 80 countries and regions, making it a bridge for cultural exchange between China and the world.