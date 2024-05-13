City attractions offer big discounts for visitors to mark Tourism Day
Shanghai's tourism spots will provide half-priced admission from May 17 to 19 to mark the annual China Tourism Day on May 19.
However, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism cautioned that the promotion is likely to result in long queues at several venues and advised visitors to avoid peak hours.
It has become standard for major tourist attractions in the city to offer half-priced tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.
Here is a list of tourist destinations offering half-priced tickets.
Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower (combo ticket for cruise tour and sightseeing) 上海东方明珠广播电视塔
Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 279 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58792888
Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园
Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 165 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58036000
Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆
Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District
Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 12 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 62620116
88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower 上海金茂大厦88层观光厅
Address: 88 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 120 yuan per adult, 60 yuan per child, 100 yuan per elderly citizen, 90 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 50475101
Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷
Address: 888 Linhu Road, Sheshan, Songjiang District
Tickets: 260 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 4006688022
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园
Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area
Ticekts: 798 yuan for two adults (normal)
Tel: 50606666
Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆
Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 160 yuan per adult, 110 yuan per child, 90 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 58779988
Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园
Address: 2188 Beiyan Road, Chongming District
Tickets: 70 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 962021
Shanghai Fengjing Old Town 上海枫泾古镇
Address: 8, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District
Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 25 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 57355555
Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园
Address: 3888 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Telephone: 37792288*800
Oriental Land 东方绿舟
Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District
Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 80 yuan for the sightseeing car package; 220 yuan for the honeycomb tower adventure combo ticket (normal)
Tel: 59233000
Zhujiajiao Ancient Town 上海朱家角古镇
Address: 555 Kezhiyuan Road, Qingpu District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59240077
Shanghai Gulf National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园
Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road, Fengxian District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57169696
Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界
Address: Gate 4, Changfeng Park, 451 Daduhe Road, Putuo District
Tickets: 200 yuan per adult, 150 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 4000988966
Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆
Address: 10th Floor, New World Commercial Building, No. 2-68 Nanjing Road W., Huangpu District
Tickets: 210 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 4000988966
Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园
Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District
Tickets: 80 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57600061
Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港
Address: 2 Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 100 yuan per adult, 50 yuan per child, 50 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 58295858
China Maritime Museum 中国航海博物馆
Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 30 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 38287777-8231
Shanghai Moon Lake Sculpture Park 上海月湖雕塑公园
Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Sheshan National Tourist Resort, Songjiang District
Tickets: 100 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57798090
Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村
Address: 2201 Linfeng Road, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59649406
Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园
Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District
Tickets: 12 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59124916
Shanghai Daguan Garden 上海大观园
Address: 701 Jinshang Road, Qingpu District
Tickets: 55 yuan per adult, 27 yuan per child, 27 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 59262089
Chongming Sea Flower Island Qianwei Village Scenic Spot 崇明海上花岛前卫村景区
Address: Qianwei Ecological Village, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59649261
Shanghai Sun Yat-sen Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海孙中山故居纪念馆
Address: 7 Xiangshan Road, Huangpu District
Tickets: 20 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 63858283
Shanghai Malu Grape Park 马陆葡萄主题公园
Address: 29 Dazhi Road, Jiading District
Ticekts: 30 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59511816
Shanghai Oriental Geological Science Museum 上海东方地质科普馆
Address: 100 Zhenjiang Town Road, Zhuqiao, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 80 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 33934565
Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园
Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District
Tickets: 30 yuan for the southern greenhouse, 15 yuan for the northern greenhouse, 7 yuan for the bonsai garden, and 7 yuan for the orchid room (normal)
Tel: 54363369
Shanghai Urban Vegetable Garden 上海都市菜园
Address: 888 Haixing Road, Haiwan Town, Fengxian District
Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 25 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 37571111
Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园
Address: 999, Gangdong Road, Gangxi Town, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 59670788
Gucun Park 上海顾村公园
Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District
Tickets: 20 yuan per adult, 10 yuan per student (normal)
Tel: 56045199
Zhoupu Sea of Flowers 周浦花海
Address: 4385 Zhoudeng Road, Zhoupu Town, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58155621
Shang Hai You Long Shi Cultural Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆
Address: 20 Xinchun Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 40 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 58949178
Shanghai Zuibaichi Park 上海醉白池公园
Address: 64 Renmin South Road, Songjiang District
Ticket: 12 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 67853551
Jinshan City Beach 金山城市沙滩
Address: 7555 Huning Highway, Jinshan District
Ticket: 25 yuan for weekends, 10 yuan for weekdays (normal)
Tel: 57936507
Former Residence of Lu Xun in Shanghai 上海鲁迅故居
Address: 9 Lane 132, Shanyin Road, Hongkou District
Ticket: 8 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 56662608
World Expo Museum Special-effect Cinema 上海世博会博物馆特效影院
Address: 2nd Floor, Visitor Service Center,Shanghai World Expo Museum, 818, Mengzi Road, Huangpu District
Ticket: 50 yuan (normal)
Tel: 23132818
Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Exhibition Hall 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆
Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 56042007
Shanghai Auto Museum 上海汽车博物馆
Address: 7565 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District
Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 69550055
Lego Land Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心
Address: 2F, Units 227-232, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Road, Putuo District
Ticket: 215 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 4000988966
Donglin Temple 东林寺景区
Address: 150 Donglin Street, Zhujing Town, Jinshan District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 57314019
The Shanghai Dungeon 上海惊魂秘境
Address: 353 Nanjing Road E., Huangpu District
Ticket: 210 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 400988966
Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界
Address: F3, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 350 yuan (Happy Family Package {2 adult+1children}) (normal)
Tel: 400988966
Chongming Lotus Flower Expo Park 崇明荷花博览园
Address: 367 Baohu Road, Chongming District
Ticket: 50 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 17717060505
Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆
Address: 37th Floor, Shanghai Center, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 100 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 61089988
Shanghai Sheshan National Forest Park 上海佘山国家森林公园
Address: 9258 Qingsong Road, Sheshan Town, Songjiang District
Tickets: 10 yuan for Tianma Mountain Park, 6 yuan for Xiaokunshan Park (normal)
Tel: 57657231
Nanxiang Tan Garden 南翔老街檀园
Address: 230 Jiefang Street, Jiading District
Ticket: 22 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 59125503
Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park 上海锦江乐园
Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District
Tickets: 130 yuan per adult, 80 yuan per child, 80 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 54204956
JOYPOLIS 世嘉都市乐园
Address: L4001, 3300 Zhongshan Rd N., Putuo District
Tickets: 190 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 62569108
Shanghai Tower Shanghai Top Observation Hall 上海中心上海之巅观光厅
Address: 501 Yincheng Middle Road, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 180 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 80370150
Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆
Address: 595 Caoxi North Road, Xuhui District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)
Telephone: 64387100-8101
Shanghai Bi Hai Jin Sha 上海碧海金沙景区
Address: 6 Haihan Road, Fengxian District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)
Tel: 57127272
Ink and Brush Museum 笔墨宫坊
Address: Building 16, Hesheng Tea Shore Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Road, Yangpu District
Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 82 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 51601812*8888
Wonder Land Area 世茂精灵之城主题乐园-深坑秘境
Address: 5898 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District
Ticket: 130 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 37690888
Dreamcity 世茂精灵之城主题乐园-蓝精灵乐园
Address: No. 1274, Lane 5088, Chenhua Road, Songjiang District
Ticket: 170 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 37690888
Bicester Village Shanghai 浦东季高兔窝窝亲子园
Address: 187 Lane 399 Shendi Road E., Pudong New Area
Ticket: 138 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58560870
Xinchang Ancient Town (Xinchang History and Culture Exhibition Hall) 新场古镇(新场历史文化陈列馆)
Address: 367 Xinchang Avenue, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 18 yuan per adult (normal)
Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom 上海大自然野生昆虫馆
Address: 1 Fenghe Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 78 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 58405921
Hanxiang Water Garden 韩湘水博园
Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Road, Minhang District
Ticket: 36 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 54725611
Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园
Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District
Tickets: 40 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 62109210
Shanghai Fangta Garden 上海方塔园
Address: 235 Zhongshan Road E., Songjiang District
Tickets: 12 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 57832621
Huangpu River Scenic Essence Tour 黄浦江游览精华游日航船票
Address: 551 Zhongshan Road E2
Ticket: 120 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 53089007
Shanghai Disney 上海迪士尼乐园
Address: 753 Shendi Road W., Shanghai Disney Resort, Chuansha Town
Ticket: adult ticket: 599 yuan per adult (normal)
child ticket: 449 yuan (normal)
senior citizen ticket: 449 yuan (normal)
Admission after 3pm on May 19
Tel: 4001800000