City attractions offer big discounts for visitors to mark Tourism Day

Over 60 tourist attractions in Shanghai are offering ticket discounts from May 17 to 19 to mark the annual China Tourism Day on May 19.

However, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism cautioned that the promotion is likely to result in long queues at several venues and advised visitors to avoid peak hours.

It has become standard for major tourist attractions in the city to offer half-priced tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.

Here is a list of tourist destinations offering half-priced tickets.

Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower (combo ticket for cruise tour and sightseeing) 上海东方明珠广播电视塔

Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 279 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58792888

Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园

Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 165 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58036000

Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆

Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District

Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 12 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 62620116

88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower 上海金茂大厦88层观光厅

Address: 88 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 120 yuan per adult, 60 yuan per child, 100 yuan per elderly citizen, 90 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 50475101

Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷

Address: 888 Linhu Road, Sheshan, Songjiang District

Tickets: 260 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 4006688022

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area

Ticekts: 798 yuan for two adults (normal)

Tel: 50606666

Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆

Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 160 yuan per adult, 110 yuan per child, 90 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 58779988

Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园

Address: 2188 Beiyan Road, Chongming District

Tickets: 70 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 962021

Shanghai Fengjing Old Town 上海枫泾古镇

Address: 8, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District

Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 25 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 57355555

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园

Address: 3888 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Telephone: 37792288*800

Oriental Land 东方绿舟

Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District

Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 80 yuan for the sightseeing car package; 220 yuan for the honeycomb tower adventure combo ticket (normal)

Tel: 59233000

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town 上海朱家角古镇

Address: 555 Kezhiyuan Road, Qingpu District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59240077

Shanghai Gulf National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园

Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road, Fengxian District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57169696

Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界

Address: Gate 4, Changfeng Park, 451 Daduhe Road, Putuo District

Tickets: 200 yuan per adult, 150 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 4000988966

Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆

Address: 10th Floor, New World Commercial Building, No. 2-68 Nanjing Road W., Huangpu District

Tickets: 210 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 4000988966

Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园

Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District

Tickets: 80 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57600061

Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港

Address: 2 Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 100 yuan per adult, 50 yuan per child, 50 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 58295858

China Maritime Museum 中国航海博物馆

Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 30 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 38287777-8231

Shanghai Moon Lake Sculpture Park 上海月湖雕塑公园

Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Sheshan National Tourist Resort, Songjiang District

Tickets: 100 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57798090

Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村

Address: 2201 Linfeng Road, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59649406

Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园

Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District

Tickets: 12 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59124916

Shanghai Daguan Garden 上海大观园

Address: 701 Jinshang Road, Qingpu District

Tickets: 55 yuan per adult, 27 yuan per child, 27 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 59262089

Chongming Sea Flower Island Qianwei Village Scenic Spot 崇明海上花岛前卫村景区

Address: Qianwei Ecological Village, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59649261

Shanghai Sun Yat-sen Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海孙中山故居纪念馆

Address: 7 Xiangshan Road, Huangpu District

Tickets: 20 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 63858283

Shanghai Malu Grape Park 马陆葡萄主题公园

Address: 29 Dazhi Road, Jiading District

Ticekts: 30 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59511816

Shanghai Oriental Geological Science Museum 上海东方地质科普馆

Address: 100 Zhenjiang Town Road, Zhuqiao, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 80 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 33934565

Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园

Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District

Tickets: 30 yuan for the southern greenhouse, 15 yuan for the northern greenhouse, 7 yuan for the bonsai garden, and 7 yuan for the orchid room (normal)

Tel: 54363369

Shanghai Urban Vegetable Garden 上海都市菜园

Address: 888 Haixing Road, Haiwan Town, Fengxian District

Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 25 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 37571111

Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园

Address: 999, Gangdong Road, Gangxi Town, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 59670788

Gucun Park 上海顾村公园

Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District

Tickets: 20 yuan per adult, 10 yuan per student (normal)

Tel: 56045199

Zhoupu Sea of Flowers 周浦花海

Address: 4385 Zhoudeng Road, Zhoupu Town, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58155621

Shang Hai You Long Shi Cultural Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆

Address: 20 Xinchun Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 40 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 58949178

Shanghai Zuibaichi Park 上海醉白池公园

Address: 64 Renmin South Road, Songjiang District

Ticket: 12 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 67853551

Jinshan City Beach 金山城市沙滩

Address: 7555 Huning Highway, Jinshan District

Ticket: 25 yuan for weekends, 10 yuan for weekdays (normal)

Tel: 57936507

Former Residence of Lu Xun in Shanghai 上海鲁迅故居

Address: 9 Lane 132, Shanyin Road, Hongkou District

Ticket: 8 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 56662608

World Expo Museum Special-effect Cinema 上海世博会博物馆特效影院

Address: 2nd Floor, Visitor Service Center,Shanghai World Expo Museum, 818, Mengzi Road, Huangpu District

Ticket: 50 yuan (normal)

Tel: 23132818

Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Exhibition Hall 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆

Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 56042007

Shanghai Auto Museum 上海汽车博物馆

Address: 7565 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District

Ticket: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 69550055

Lego Land Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心

Address: 2F, Units 227-232, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Road, Putuo District

Ticket: 215 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 4000988966

Donglin Temple 东林寺景区

Address: 150 Donglin Street, Zhujing Town, Jinshan District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 57314019

The Shanghai Dungeon 上海惊魂秘境

Address: 353 Nanjing Road E., Huangpu District

Ticket: 210 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 400988966

Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界

Address: F3, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 350 yuan (Happy Family Package {2 adult+1children}) (normal)

Tel: 400988966

Chongming Lotus Flower Expo Park 崇明荷花博览园

Address: 367 Baohu Road, Chongming District

Ticket: 50 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 17717060505

Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆

Address: 37th Floor, Shanghai Center, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 100 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 61089988

Shanghai Sheshan National Forest Park 上海佘山国家森林公园

Address: 9258 Qingsong Road, Sheshan Town, Songjiang District

Tickets: 10 yuan for Tianma Mountain Park, 6 yuan for Xiaokunshan Park (normal)

Tel: 57657231

Nanxiang Tan Garden 南翔老街檀园

Address: 230 Jiefang Street, Jiading District

Ticket: 22 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 59125503

Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park 上海锦江乐园

Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District

Tickets: 130 yuan per adult, 80 yuan per child, 80 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 54204956

JOYPOLIS 世嘉都市乐园

Address: L4001, 3300 Zhongshan Rd N., Putuo District

Tickets: 190 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 62569108

Shanghai Tower Shanghai Top Observation Hall 上海中心上海之巅观光厅

Address: 501 Yincheng Middle Road, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 180 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 80370150

Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆

Address: 595 Caoxi North Road, Xuhui District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult (normal)

Telephone: 64387100-8101

Shanghai Bi Hai Jin Sha 上海碧海金沙景区

Address: 6 Haihan Road, Fengxian District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen (normal)

Tel: 57127272

Ink and Brush Museum 笔墨宫坊

Address: Building 16, Hesheng Tea Shore Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Road, Yangpu District

Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 82 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 51601812*8888

Wonder Land Area 世茂精灵之城主题乐园-深坑秘境

Address: 5898 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District

Ticket: 130 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 37690888

Dreamcity 世茂精灵之城主题乐园-蓝精灵乐园

Address: No. 1274, Lane 5088, Chenhua Road, Songjiang District

Ticket: 170 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 37690888

Bicester Village Shanghai 浦东季高兔窝窝亲子园

Address: 187 Lane 399 Shendi Road E., Pudong New Area

Ticket: 138 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58560870

Xinchang Ancient Town (Xinchang History and Culture Exhibition Hall) 新场古镇(新场历史文化陈列馆)

Address: 367 Xinchang Avenue, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 18 yuan per adult (normal)

Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom 上海大自然野生昆虫馆

Address: 1 Fenghe Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 78 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 58405921

Hanxiang Water Garden 韩湘水博园

Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Road, Minhang District

Ticket: 36 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 54725611

Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District

Tickets: 40 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 62109210

Shanghai Fangta Garden 上海方塔园

Address: 235 Zhongshan Road E., Songjiang District

Tickets: 12 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 57832621

Huangpu River Scenic Essence Tour 黄浦江游览精华游日航船票

Address: 551 Zhongshan Road E2

Ticket: 120 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 53089007

Shanghai Disney 上海迪士尼乐园

Address: 753 Shendi Road W., Shanghai Disney Resort, Chuansha Town

Ticket: adult ticket: 599 yuan per adult (normal)

child ticket: 449 yuan (normal)

senior citizen ticket: 449 yuan (normal)

Admission after 3pm on May 19

Tel: 4001800000