'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 8: Reading in Sinan

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 8 "Reading in Sinan" centers on Sinan Reading Conference and explores successful case studies in the development of Shanghai's cultural brands.

A group of reading enthusiasts gathers every Saturday at Sinan Reading Conference to immerse themselves in the captivating world of books within the classical and elegant atmosphere of historic buildings. This creates a vibrant cultural landscape in Shanghai.

Sinan Reading Club Conference serves as a bridge connecting readers and cultural creators, integrating meaningful reading into the daily lives of more and more people.