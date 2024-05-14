'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 6: The Revival of Enamel Ware

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 6 "The Revival of Enamel Ware" introduces the century-old history and development of enamel in Shanghai. In 1916, Shanghai established China's first enamel factory. Since then, the continuously emerging enamelware products have become a collective memory for generations of Chinese people.

Xie Dangwei was the last director of the Shanghai Jiuxin Tangci Factory, and he has a deep affection for enamel. Over the years, he and his son, Xie Xian, have been actively committed to the inheritance and innovation of enamel, revitalizing enamel culture.

In March 2023, the enamel crafting techniques of Eight Tenths Garden were included in the twelfth batch of representative projects in the Jiading District Intangible Cultural Heritage List.