'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 7: Fresh Soil

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 5 "Holding Fast to A Promise"focuses on the enthusiasm displayed by Shanghai youth when creating public spaces in their communities.

A repurposed building, the Xinhua Community Design Center, has become the heart of the Xinhua Sub-district's initiative to create a beautiful community through residents' participation. It encourages young people in exploring social innovation from their surroundings and actively engaging in the community events to create a better community together.

