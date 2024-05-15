Shanghai unveils 3 low-carbon themed tourism routes

Shanghai released three low-carbon themed tourism routes on Wednesday to mark the 2024 National Low Carbon Day and promote an energy-conservation lifestyle among the public.

Shanghai released three low-carbon themed tourist routes on Wednesday to mark the 2024 National Low Carbon Day and promote an energy-conservation lifestyle among the public.

The routes combine this lifestyle and achievements in the development of low-carbon practice areas in the city, and cater to the preferences of the young generation by incorporating city walks, cycling and sustainable consumption into their design, according to the city's energy conservation and emission reduction center that unveiled the routes.

The idea is to initiate and promote a travel style that highlights low energy consumption and low pollution, aimed at fueling the city's sustainable development goals, officials said.

Route 1: It encourages people to explore the city's low-carbon landmarks along the Huangpu River by cycling and ferry.

Yangshupu Power Plant (杨树浦电厂遗址公园)- Green Hill (绿之丘)- Yangshupu Water Plant (杨树浦水厂)- Urban Best Practices Area (UBPA) for the 2010 World Expo (世博城市最佳实践区)- China Art Museum (中华艺术宫)- River Mall (世博源)- Houtan Wetland Park (世博后滩湿地公园)- Taikoo Li Qiantan (前滩太古里)- Qiantan Leisure Park (前滩休闲公园)

Route 2: It enables people to experience Shanghai's nature and culture amid examples of urban renewal.

Taopu Central Greenbelt (桃浦中央绿地)- Liziyuan Park (李子园公园)- Zhenru Huanyu Max City (真如环宇城)- Zhenru Ancient Town plus Zhenru Temple (真如古镇+真如寺)- Caoyang Residential Complex (曹杨新村)- Baixi Park (百禧公园)

Route 3: Here people can explore biodiversity at the Shanghai International Resort and experience low-carbon amusement facilities.

Shanghai Disney Resort (迪斯尼乐园)- Disney Town (迪斯尼小镇)- Wishing Star Park (星愿湖公园)- Bicester Village Shanghai (比斯特购物村)- Linjia Campsite (邻家露营地)- Shanghai Lavender Park (薰衣草公园)

Shanghai's active efforts and significant achievements on tackling climate change and cutting carbon emission were displayed at the same time during the event held in downtown Huangpu District.

Innovative commodities based on low-carbon design concept and made of recyclable materials were showcased.