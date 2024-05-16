﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai hospital sets up center on medical engineering development

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-16       0
The University of Shanghai for Science and Technology and Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital partnered to set up a lab specializing in medical lighting technology and appliances.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-16       0

A local hospital has announced plans that it will host a key laboratory for medical lighting technology and appliances under the Ministry of Education, an indication of successful integration and innovation in medical engineering.

The center at Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital, in collaboration with the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, will accelerate medical technology research and clinical transformation by focusing on intelligent traditional Chinese medicine equipment development, innovative medical material research, and smart hospital applications, according to officials.

"As a hospital featuring both Western and traditional Chinese medicine, we want to use the center to make progress in scientific and evidence-based evaluation of TCM and its digital and intelligent research and development," said Dr Yu Baoqing, president of the hospital, whose center has kicked off projects such as big data and artificial intelligence-based TCM research, AI-based clinical forecast models for health management of breast cancer patients, and an intelligent acupoint-guiding robot.

"We will also explore the development of high-end medical equipment targeting clinical demand and the localization of high-end appliances," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     