Theater spectacular ends with One Drama Award winners named

The curtain has recently descended on the city's 18-day theater extravaganza with the naming of award winners.

The One Drama Awards was initiated in 2010 in the second year of the Modern Drama Valley, and honors outstanding productions and talent in the Chinese theater community.

At the awards ceremony held earlier this week at the Fancl Arts Center, 14 awards were conferred.

The "Play of the Year" award went to the Shanghai-dialect drama "Everlasting Regret," which was adapted from Shanghai writer Wang Anyi's 1996 seminal work, "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow," which is hailed as a modern-day Shanghai epic.

Fang Xu was honored as "Director of the Year" for "Rickshaw Boy," an adaption of Lao She's 1937 novel of the same name which is known for its vivid portrayal of the lives of common people.

The "Best Actress" award was presented to Wan Qian for her outstanding performance in the original production "The Insanity," and "Best Actor" to Liu Xuanrui for his lead role in the Chinese version of the Broadway play "The Lifespan of a Fact."

"Faust," a Chinese adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's epic directed by Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas, won two awards – "Best Scenic Design" and "Best Revival of a Play."

Other awards included "Best New Director," "Best Original Script," and "Best Small-Theater Play."

This year's Modern Drama Valley presented 24 productions from April 26 to May 13, with nearly 83 percent of them Shanghai debuts.