Low carbon the theme at Xuhui's exchange extravaganza

  20:05 UTC+8, 2024-05-15       0
Visitors enjoy swapping their unused items for others as district marks National Low Carbon Day by continuing its efforts in exploring green and low-carbon development methods.
Activities including item exchanges and low-carbon lifestyle promotions were held in Xuhui District on Wednesday to mark National Low Carbon Day.

From small household electrical appliances to office supplies and ornaments, people enjoyed the fun of exchanging their spare items.

Following the district's ecology and environment bureau's proposal, low carbon lifestyle promotion teams with representatives from Caohejing Development Zone, Huayue Jiayuan residential community, Caohejing subdistrict, Renai Hospital and Xuhui State-Owned Assets Investment (Group) Co Ltd were established and to promote low-carbon lifestyles among residents via green transport and other means.

Visitors look at some of the items available for exchange.

The Icago app developed by Xuhui-based GreenEarth FinTech specializing in digital financing and the low carbon practices was promoted. The app is a carbon inclusive platform with digital yuan payment, enabling users to obtain carbon credits via means such as walking, cycling and answering questions in exchange for digital yuan.

In the district, Caohejing Development Zone, Meilong No. 3 residential community and Huayue Jiayuan residential community have been included in the city's first batch of low carbon development practice zones and low carbon communities with a "low carbon community alliance" established.

Xuhui has been exploring green and low-carbon development methods in recent years and it is expected that a carbon inclusion mechanism will be introduced into the development of low carbon development practice zones and communities in the district to get more people involved in carbon emission reduction, said Chen Wen, deputy director of the district's ecology and environment bureau.

Just some of the people involved in marking National Low Carbon Day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
