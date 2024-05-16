﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's annual innovation meeting focuses on digital transformation

The annual Shanghai Digital Innovation Conference opened in downtown Putuo District on Wednesday, hoping to help shape the blueprint for building a digital China.
Ti Gong

The 4th Shanghai Digital Innovation Conference opened at the China Israel Innovation Hub in Putuo District on Wednesday.

The annual Shanghai Digital Innovation Conference opened in downtown Putuo District on Wednesday, hoping to help shape the blueprint for building a digital China.

China's State Information Center and the Putuo government released the first city-level digital transformation index at the conference last year.

It provides a comprehensive evaluation system for digital transformation that's applicable nationwide.

Over the past year, Putuo's score reached 88.20, an increase of about 5 percentage points, highlighted mainly by its progress in urban digital transformation.

The conference also featured the unveiling of the Urban Digital Transformation Innovation Center.

The center, jointly established by the China Communications Industry Association and Taopu Smart City in Putuo, aims to create a platform for innovation resources. It seeks to build an ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in Taopu and attract global professionals.

The Shanghai Robotics R&D and Transformation Platform was also launched at the meeting as part of the initial planning for Shanghai to become a science and innovation center with global influence.

Supported by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, the platform aims to build an intelligent humanoid robot platform.

Furthermore, the Changfeng Algorithm Valley and a smart vehicle computing alliance were established in Putuo.

Putuo has rich resources in science and technology and a strong industrial base, according to Jiang Dongdong, the district's Party Secretary.

Jiang said that Putuo will seize opportunities, provide a favorable business environment, and offer policies and services to attract innovators.

The district aims to create a competitive digital industry ecosystem and promote the application of digital innovations, he added.

Source: SHINE
﻿
