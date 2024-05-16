﻿
News / Metro

Festival demonstrates how science improves modern life

The 2024 Shanghai Science Festival, with the theme of "Science Makes Better Life," will feature nearly 2,000 events citywide, the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission said.
This year's Shanghai Science Festival will be held from May 18 to 31.

Under the theme of "Science Makes Better Life," nearly 2,000 events will take place citywide, according to the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission.

The opening ceremony will feature a science star-studded red carpet at the Zhangjiang Science Hall, graced by venerable scientists, teen inventors, and popular science popularizers on social media.

A virtual red carpet will also be created in the metaverse.

To celebrate the science feast, 47 venues will offer discounts on ticket prices.

They include Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Shanghai, Shanghai Natural History Museum, Dongping National Forest Park, and Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden.

﻿
