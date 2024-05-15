﻿
News / Metro

Forum hears Shanghai's approach to funerals saving land

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:05 UTC+8, 2024-05-15       0
City's eco-friendly burials an answer to complicated and diverse funeral and interment demand according to a Civil Affairs Bureau official at a forum on reform and administration.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:05 UTC+8, 2024-05-15       0

Shanghai has long been taking a green approach to the development of its funeral and interment industry, with large plots of land saved as a result, a recent forum heard.

The city has spared no effort in promoting eco-friendly burials in recent years, said Gao Ji, deputy director of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, during the forum discussing the industry's reform and administration.

New tombs have been limited to below 0.6 square meters, and small tombs of 0.4 square meters have become mainstream in city cemeteries, said Gao.

A number of cemeteries have also developed tombs smaller than 0.2 square meters and an increasing number of eco-friendly burials such as tree, wall, lawn and sea burials have emerged, Gao said.

In Shanghai, sea burials were introduced 34 years ago, and the ashes of 62,000 deceased have been scattered into the sea so far, saving 25,000 square meters of land since then, according to Gao.

The city has been upgrading traditional cremation machines and replacing them with eco-friendly alternatives since 2021 and most funeral parlours have completed the upgrade so far.

"As an international metropolis, Shanghai faces complicated and diverse funeral and interment demand," said Gao. "There are still quite a number of contradictions such as the increase in deaths and shrinking land resources, burial supply and tradition, shortage of funeral parlours and tombs and a 'not in my back yard' mindset, which civil affairs authorities are working on solutions to."

The forum, hosted by the China Society for Social Governance and co-hosted by the funeral management research branch of the society and Fu Shou Yuan International Group, China's largest cemetery and funeral service provider, aimed to promote the political, industry, academia, and research exchange of the field and pool wisdom on China's funeral and interment management system.

"Funeral reform is a must towards the goal of harmonious co-existence of humans and nature, and carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals," said Zhou Hanmin, a Standing Committee member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. "The aging population has become an unprecedented subject confronting China's social development."

Zhou called for a comprehensive law on the funeral and interment industry as he said reform is based on laws and regulations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     