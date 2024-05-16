'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 10: A land of dreams

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 10 "A land of dreams" showcases the vibrant and thriving scene of scientific and technological innovation in Shanghai through the entrepreneurial journey of Feng Hua, founder and CEO of Shanghai Fusion Tch Co., Ltd.

For over a decade, he has led his team from the entrepreneurial "nursery" in Yangpu, to the "incubator," and then to the "accelerator," progressing through the stages "from 0 to 1" and "from 1 to 10." Now, Fusion Tech has grown to be the world's third and China's first practitioner of professional 3D printing.





