'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 9: New Beginning · True Voices

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 9 "New Beginning · True Voices" captures the sense of fulfillment citizens experience during urban renewal.

Fangua Lane was once a well-known shantytown. In the 1960s, it became the first pilot project for the transformation of shantytown areas in Shanghai and was transformed into a new village for workers. However, as time passed, the drawbacks of the first scheme with small beams and thin boards have become the residents' greatestwish here. In 2023. Fangua Lane welcomes a new beginning...