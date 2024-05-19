﻿
News / Metro

Bach appointed honorary professor of Shanghai University of Sport

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has been appointed honorary professor of the Shanghai University of Sport on Sunday.
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has been appointed honorary professor of the Shanghai University of Sport on Sunday.

Bach attended the ceremony on campus during his visit in Shanghai for the Olympic Qualifier Series, and shared a keynote with students, teachers and other guests.

"Shanghai University of Sport plays a very important role in supporting the Olympic Values and education. I would like to thank very much of the Chinese Olympic Committee and all the corporation and the support to establish this," Bach noted.

"You are bringing the Olympic Values of excellence, respect, peace and solidarity to the next generation of athletes, coaches, educators and professionals. You're promoting these ideas of sport in society and bring them to life," he added.

"Many students of our university are volunteering at the Olympic Qualifier Series here in Shanghai. I met some of them at the hotel and at the venue. It was heart-warming experience with their enthusiasm and dedication."

Gao Zhidan and Yu Zaiqing, president and vice president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, IOC vice president Ser Miang NG and IOC members Li Lingwei and Zhang Hong also attended the ceremony.

The IOC chief then visited the China Table Tennis College and the Institute of Olympic Studies and Research, communicating with young athletes and students as well as experiencing the table tennis robot.

Running from May 16 to 19 in Shanghai and from June 20 to 23 in Budapest, the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series will host 464 athletes in BMX freestyle cycling, breaking, skateboarding, and sport climbing, with over 150 quota places up for grabs at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     