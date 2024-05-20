Huangpu promotes itself as top destination for foreign tourists

Huangpu District aims to become the top destination for foreign tourists visiting Shanghai, the district government announced for the 2024 China Tourism Day.

Ti Gong

The district launched the ENJOY Huangpu serial event at Yuyuan Garden Malls on Sunday to further promote its rich cultural and tourism offerings.

The event highlighted Huangpu's diverse attractions, including shopping, dining, arts and entertainment. Huangpu's businesses showcased unique cultural products, services, and traditional crafts at the malls.

A promotional video titled "Meet in Huangpu" was also released to attract both domestic and international visitors.

To enhance the tourist experience, Huangpu introduced a stamp-collecting activity featuring themes such as haipai, or the Shanghai-style culture, and urban entertainment. This initiative encourages visitors to visit and explore Huangpu's heritage buildings.

Ti Gong

Huangpu also unveiled three new micro-tourism products: "Chasing Light: Red Elegance," "Recollections: Blossoming Beauty," and "Exploring: Beauty and Innovation."

These guided tours offer a mix of historical sites, popular cityscapes and local street shops. International tourists were among the first to experience these new offerings.

To further its goal as the preferred destination for inbound tourists, Huangpu established the "Huangpu Inbound Tourism Alliance," comprising hotels, travel agencies, attractions, traditional crafts and performances.

The alliance aims to provide high-quality products, convenient payment options and international services.

With the cultural and tourism market recovering, Huangpu is strengthening its role as a key cultural showcase in Shanghai. The district continues to enhance its offerings, promoting immersive and experiential consumption to boost the local tourism industry, according to the district's tourism and culture authority.