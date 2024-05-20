﻿
News / Metro

Pudong launches trade-in scheme for cars, appliances

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:37 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
The trade-in scheme is part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, and covers more than 20 home appliance brands.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:37 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
Pudong launches trade-in scheme for cars, appliances
Ti Gong

A family looks at new water heaters.

Pudong residents can now trade in their old cars and appliances for discounts and subsidies.

The trade-in scheme was launched over the weekend as part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, and will last to July.

The campaign covers 20-plus home appliance brands, including Robam, Midea, Gree, Rinnai, and Hisense, as well as 30-plus automobile brands, such as BYD, Porsche, Tesla, Volvo, and NIO.

Pudong launches trade-in scheme for cars, appliances
Ti Gong

Visitors learn about sustainable vehicles.

Residents are encouraged to exchange their used items for intelligent and energy-saving options. A one-stop service, from recycling to installation, at the resident's doorstep is offered.

The Pudong Commerce Commission says the initiative is designed to stimulate consumption and boost green transitions, and provide convenience for residents in the suburbs where lack commercial facilities, such as Laogang, Gaoqiao, and Nicheng towns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
NIO
Tesla
Pudong
Hisense
Gree
Midea
BYD
Volvo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     