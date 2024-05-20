Pudong launches trade-in scheme for cars, appliances

The trade-in scheme is part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, and covers more than 20 home appliance brands.

Ti Gong

Pudong residents can now trade in their old cars and appliances for discounts and subsidies.

The trade-in scheme was launched over the weekend as part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, and will last to July.

The campaign covers 20-plus home appliance brands, including Robam, Midea, Gree, Rinnai, and Hisense, as well as 30-plus automobile brands, such as BYD, Porsche, Tesla, Volvo, and NIO.

Ti Gong

Residents are encouraged to exchange their used items for intelligent and energy-saving options. A one-stop service, from recycling to installation, at the resident's doorstep is offered.

The Pudong Commerce Commission says the initiative is designed to stimulate consumption and boost green transitions, and provide convenience for residents in the suburbs where lack commercial facilities, such as Laogang, Gaoqiao, and Nicheng towns.