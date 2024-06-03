How does China's eSports scene flourish on the global stage?

Two decades ago, eSports programs vanished from national channels amidst gaming addiction concerns. Today, however, eSports thrives in China. What led to this dramatic shift?

The first Valorant international tournament held in China –– the Shanghai Masters –– kicked off on May 23 in town. As the second international event of this year's Valorant Champions Tour, 12 top teams and the best players from around the world will compete in Shanghai till June 9.

Two decades ago, eSports programs first appeared on the national channel. However, due to gaming addiction concerns, all such programs were soon banned.



Today, eSports has gained momentum in China, the world's largest gaming market. How did the transformation happen? Let's explain!