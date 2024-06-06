﻿
News / Metro

Yangpu launches global campaign for riverside logo, slogan

Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District has launched a global campaign to solicit creative designs for the logo and slogan of its waterfront, known as the "Yangpu Show Bund."
Ti Gong

The well-preserved century-old Yangshupu Power Plant on the Yangpu riverside.

Shanghai's Yangpu District has launched a global campaign to solicit creative designs for the logo and slogan of its waterfront, known as the "Yangpu Show Bund," offering up to 100,000 yuan (US$13,805) in prizes.

The initiative, which will run through July 10, aims to gather innovative ideas from around the world to shape the downtown district's future, the Yangpu government said.

The Yangpu waterfront, historically known as a cornerstone of China's industrial revolution, is the birthplace of the nation's first water, electricity, shipbuilding and textile industries.

The 15.5-kilometer riverside area along the Huangpu River is being transformed from an "industrial rust belt" into a vibrant "living show-bund," symbolizing a blend of urban modernity and cultural heritage.

In 2019, President Xi Jinping praised Yangpu for transforming its industrial waterfront into a vibrant urban space, coining the term "People's City" during his visit.

The riverside area is now a hub of innovation, development and energy, showcasing an area ideal for work, living, leisure and tourism.

The campaign invites designers and creative minds globally to contribute unique logos and slogans.

The logo designs should incorporate elements of the "Yangpu Show Bund," reflecting the district's development while emphasizing modernity, fashion, and international appeal.

Slogans should be positive, catchy, clear and easy to remember and spread, presented as promotional phrases or creative short sentences.

The contest offers a grand prize of 100,000 yuan for the best logo design, with three creativity awards of 10,000 yuan each. Additionally, five creativity awards of 5,000 yuan each will be given for the best slogans.

Participants can download the application form and submission guidelines from the "Shanghai Yangpu" WeChat official account. Entries should be submitted via email to yangpulogo@163.com.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
