News / Metro

City archives releases new documents on Shanghai's former glory

  16:49 UTC+8, 2024-06-07       0
Shanghai Archives released a new batch of historical documents to the public on Friday, marking the 17th International Archives Day, which falls on Sunday.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors view the new batch of archives released by the Shanghai Archives on Friday.

The Shanghai Archives released a new batch of historical documents to the public on Friday, ahead of the 17th International Archives Day, which falls on Sunday.

The archives include over 9,700 volumes, with 131,068 items from 43 local organizations, primarily from the 1980s and 1990s.

The release features documents from the early years of China's reforms and opening up, such as the first list of foreign-invested advanced technology enterprises and documents on the reform of the Shanghai First Department Store.

The collection also includes historical records from the Shanghai Machinery Workers Union, the Shanghai Watch Factory, and the first domestically produced Santana car project.

To date, the Shanghai Archives has made more than 970,000 volumes available to the public, including over 280,000 volumes from the period after the founding of the People's Republic of China and the reforms and opening up.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

This diary is by Lu Huaiqing, the secretary of Zhao Zukang, the last acting mayor of Shanghai before its liberation in 1949.

The first "Shanghai Precious Red Archives List" was also released. It includes significant historical documents such as the "Shanghai Liberation Archives" series, design plans for the restoration of the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and archives on China's domestically developed Y-10 aircraft test flights.

The archives showcase some recently collected red archives. Highlights include diaries from Lu Huaiqing, a witness to the liberation of Shanghai, and personal accounts and memorabilia from local district and university archives.

Lu, the secretary of Zhao Zukang, the last acting mayor of Shanghai before its liberation, kept detailed diaries that provide a vivid account of the events surrounding Shanghai's liberation.

In his diaries, Lu recorded the entry of the People's Liberation Army into Shanghai. He described how the soldiers slept on the streets without disturbing the residents.

One entry recounts Mayor Chen Yi's interaction with former government officials. He noted Chen's approachable manner and the informal, friendly atmosphere during these meetings.

The exhibits also provide detailed accounts of significant events and daily life during crucial periods in Shanghai's history. These archives offer a comprehensive view of the city's historical and cultural evolution, according to the archives.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The diploma of Chinese aerospace scientist Yang Jiachi and a medal certificate signed by then President Jiang Zemin.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A series of old photos of a parade of the People's Liberation Army to celebrate the liberation of Shanghai in 1949.

﻿
